George H.W. Bush Is More Concerned With The Rockets Than His Own Health

Nothing will stop the former president from rooting for the Houston Rockets.

By Jenna West
April 25, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized earlier in the week, but he's not letting that stop him from worrying about the Rockets in Wednesday's Game 5.

Jim McGrath, spokesman for the former president, tweeted out a statement on Wednesday saying that Bush, 93, was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular room.

"President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes," McGrath tweeted. "He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital."

Bush was hospitalized with sepsis, a blood infection, on Monday. He is no stranger to Texas sports.

His son, George W. Bush, was a part of the investment group that bought the Texas Rangers in 1989, which he left after being elected as Texas's governor in 1994.

The father and son were at Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, where the Dodgers played the Astros in Houston.

The Rockets play the Timberwolves in Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Houston leads the series 3-1.

You can follow the game here.

