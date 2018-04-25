Hawks, Coach Mike Budenholzer Agree to Part Ways

The Hawks and coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Wednesday night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Budenholzer told ESPN the news and the terms of the split were finalized Wednesday.

"I am grateful for the five years that I spent as coach of the Atlanta Hawks, and will always cherish the incredible contributions, commitment and accomplishments of the players that I was fortunate enough to work with here," Budenholzer told ESPN. "From ownership to management, support staff to the community, I'll look back with great pride on what we were able to achieve together with the Hawks."

The Hawks gave Budenholzer permission to meet with the Suns and the Knicks for their open coaching positions. He reportedly remains a candidate for the Knicks job, but pulled out of contention for the Suns job.

Budenholzer has been with the Hawks since 2015, and he was the NBA Coach of the Year in 2015–16. He also spent over 15 years as an assistant with the Spurs and Greg Popovich.

The Hawks went 24–58 this season.