The Hawks have granted Mike Budenholzer permission to talk to the Suns about their head coach opening, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the Arizona native will meet with Phoenix early next week.

The Suns interim coach Jay Triano is being considered for the job as well. Triano replaced Earl Watson after he was fired three games into the regular season.

Budenholzer has been with the Hawks since 2015, and he was the NBA Coach of the Year in 2015–16. He also spent over 15 years as an assistant with the Spurs and Greg Popovich.

The Hawks went 24–58 this season.