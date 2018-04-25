Dwyane Wade discussed his future after the Heat's Game 5 elimination loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

The Miami guard said it wasn't his "focus" after the loss, and that'll sit back and think about his 15th year in the league.

On playing in the future, he said, "right now I ain't concerned with it."

"I ain't concerned with it" — D-Wade on his basketball future pic.twitter.com/lFv2vfFIjC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 25, 2018

Conversations that this could be Wade's last season in the NBA have been around since Wade told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald he wasn't sure he would play next season.

"I have told everybody around me that I am taking it after this season and go from there," Wade told Jackson. "It’s the first year I’ve ever went into the summer with that mind-set. I always went into it as a free agent or opting out of a deal to get another deal. This is the first summer I can say I’m just going into the summer and see how I feel and see the position this organization is in and go from there. I’m not really concerned with it, honestly. I’m cool with whatever I decide to do. It will be my decision."

Actress Gabrielle Union, Wade's wife, showed support on Twitter following the Heat's loss.

I hope this isnt the end, but my God... @DwyaneWade has a career most people dream of. He is a damn legend. An icon. And hes cute 🤗 #HeatNation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 25, 2018

Wade was traded from the Cavaliers in February after a deal at the trade deadline sent him back to the team that drafted him with the fifth pick in 2003.

He played from 2003 to 2016 in Miami, playing the 2016-2017 season in Chicago and this past season in Cleveland. He averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season.

In his first 13 years with the Heat, Wade was named an All-Star 12 times, won three titles and was the Finals MVP in 2006 after helping Miami win its first championship in franchise history.