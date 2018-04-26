Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pelicans coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday.

Curry has been out with a left MCL injury since late March. He got hurt in his first game back after missing about two weeks because of he re-aggravated a right ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season.

In the 21 games Curry has missed due to injury since March 9, Golden State has gone just 10-11. The Warriors beat the Spurs 4-1 in its first-round playoff series.

Curry played 51 games this season and averaged 26.5 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from three.

Full Steph Curry update via Steve Kerr. Sounds very much like Game 1 is a possibility. pic.twitter.com/CPep1BdmSj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 26, 2018

The Warriors are 3-1 in their four games against New Orleans during the regular season. Curry played in all three wins but was out for the loss.