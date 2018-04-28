Watch: Jazz Finish Thunder After No Foul Call on Paul George Three

Paul George might have a serious gripe about how Game 6 between the Jazz and Thunder ended. 

By Rohan Nadkarni
April 28, 2018

The Thunder’s season is over, and not without some controversy. Utah defeated Oklahoma City 96–91 to advance to the second round Friday night, but Thunder fans may have a legitimate gripe about a non-foul call on a potential game-tying three. Trailing 94–91, Paul George pump faked at the top of the key before launching a three-point attempt. The fake drew Rudy Gobert into the air, and the Jazz center clearly made contact with George as he rose to shoot.

Referees decided not to blow the whistle on the play. You can decide for yourself if a foul should have been called.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan commented on the play after the game, saying he would have liked to see George at the line.

"Rudy Gobert jumped to the right of Paul George," referee Ron Garretson said. "Our determination was Rudy would not have made contact with Paul had he not jumped sideways into Gobert’s legal space. We determined this to be a non-call."

The Jazz have now made it to the second round for the second straight season. Meanwhile, the Thunder have been eliminated in the first round for two straight years. Carmelo Anthony, who was absent for much of the fourth quarter, has a player option for next season. So does George, though he is expected to test free agency.

Utah will face Houston in Round 2.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)