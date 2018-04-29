LeBron James Sets Postseason Steals Record

LeBron James passes Scottie Pippen for the most steals in NBA postseason history.

By Scooby Axson
April 29, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James set the NBA postseason record for steals in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. 

James record a steal in the second quarter to pass Scottie Pippen on the all-time list. 

Pippen had 295 steals in 208 playoff games. 

James has played in 237 career playoffs with the Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. 

Next on the active playoff steals list are Manu Ginobili (292), Dwyane Wade (273), Tony Parker (198) and Rajon Rondo (192).

