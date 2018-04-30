The 76ers and Celtics are set to face off in the second round of the NBA playoffs, which brings up old memories of their historical rivalry. A competition that stretches back to the 1960s, the back and forth shapes how we think about the series today.

For decades both teams could claim the league's brightest stars, from Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain to Larry Bird and Julius Erving. Sports Illustrated has been there along the way, detailing every aspect as it developed. Below is an assortment of the stories, images and covers that defined the Celtics-Sixers rivalry.

Sports Illustrated Features: The Best of Celtics-76ers

