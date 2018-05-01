The last two minutes of regulation of the Raptors-Cavaliers Game 1 were crazy, and Twitter had fun with
The last two minutes of regulation of the Raptors-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 were crazy.
Before losing 113–112 in overtime, Toronto gave up its lead in the finals minutes of the game.
LeBron James fell into the stands.
LEBRON INCOMING https://t.co/5LQAUAmGoR pic.twitter.com/yupyspRphg— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2018
Kevin Love elbowed DeMar DeRozan on a controversial call.
oof! pic.twitter.com/IV9NiqblKF— Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 2, 2018
But perhaps the biggest craziness of all was when the Raptors were unable to make the game-winning shot.
See Twitter's reaction below.
I’m more surprised LeBron missed at the buzzer than the Raptors missed all those bunnies.— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 2, 2018
the most The Raptors Are Playing The Cavs In The Playoffs shit i have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/UgF7hjUZTn— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 2, 2018
Watching that last Raptors possession like pic.twitter.com/w04MZCtOXF— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2018
Amazingly, this would be a new way to lose a Game 1 for the Raptors.— Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 2, 2018
Oh man Raptors.. pic.twitter.com/aWABNNqN1k— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2018
Instant replay of the Raptors trying to win the game: pic.twitter.com/eyFVsicIh7— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 2, 2018
Raptors missed AT LEAST 97 of their last 100 shots, not even being funny lol— Robert Littal (@BSO) May 2, 2018
Raptors last possession be like pic.twitter.com/ILqSglxqIt— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 2, 2018
The Raptors trying to get that final bucket. #CLEvsTOR pic.twitter.com/JFxI85JgvC— The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) May 2, 2018
Even the game's ending was a surprise.
CAVS WIN GAME 1 IN TORONTO https://t.co/CXelZodNHx pic.twitter.com/SZCkXtyQI5— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2018
How Lebron sees the Raptors pic.twitter.com/xEVCxnMG5y— NBA Be Like (@NBABeLike) May 2, 2018
Has to be tough for Toronto to bounce back from a loss like that.#sticktofootball— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2018
mood in Toronto https://t.co/CXelZodNHx pic.twitter.com/byJr4Coa7l— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2018
Game 2 takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.