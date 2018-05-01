The last two minutes of regulation of the Raptors-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 were crazy.

Before losing 113–112 in overtime, Toronto gave up its lead in the finals minutes of the game.

LeBron James fell into the stands.

Kevin Love elbowed DeMar DeRozan on a controversial call.

But perhaps the biggest craziness of all was when the Raptors were unable to make the game-winning shot.

See Twitter's reaction below.

I’m more surprised LeBron missed at the buzzer than the Raptors missed all those bunnies. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 2, 2018

the most The Raptors Are Playing The Cavs In The Playoffs shit i have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/UgF7hjUZTn — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 2, 2018

Watching that last Raptors possession like pic.twitter.com/w04MZCtOXF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2018

Amazingly, this would be a new way to lose a Game 1 for the Raptors. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 2, 2018

Instant replay of the Raptors trying to win the game: pic.twitter.com/eyFVsicIh7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 2, 2018

Raptors missed AT LEAST 97 of their last 100 shots, not even being funny lol — Robert Littal (@BSO) May 2, 2018

Raptors last possession be like pic.twitter.com/ILqSglxqIt — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 2, 2018

The Raptors trying to get that final bucket. #CLEvsTOR pic.twitter.com/JFxI85JgvC — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) May 2, 2018

Even the game's ending was a surprise.

CAVS WIN GAME 1 IN TORONTO https://t.co/CXelZodNHx pic.twitter.com/SZCkXtyQI5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2018

How Lebron sees the Raptors pic.twitter.com/xEVCxnMG5y — NBA Be Like (@NBABeLike) May 2, 2018

Has to be tough for Toronto to bounce back from a loss like that.#sticktofootball — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2018

Game 2 takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.