Suns Hire Jazz Assistant Igor Kokoskov as Head Coach

The Suns hired Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their head coach, the team announced on Wednesday.

Kokoskov is reportedly signing a three-year deal with the Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As a native of Serbia, Kokoskov is the first European-born coach in the NBA.

Kokoskov, 46, has worked as an assistant coach in the NBA for six teams since 2000. He has coached in Utah since 2015 and will join the Suns following the end of the Jazz's season.

From 2008-2013, Kokoskov served as the Suns's lead assistant coach and was on the bench during the team's 2010 Western Conference Finals appearance.

The Suns had a rough 2017 season, going 21-61 after firing head coach Earl Watson three games into the season. Interim coach Jay Triano filled in for the rest of the year.