Here is how to watch Game 2 of Western Conference Semifinals between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets look to take a commanding 2–0 lead in the conference semifinals when they meet the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
Houston won Game 1 with ease 110–96 between seven three–pointers and 41 points from guard James Harden. Harden was one of four starters to score in double figures.
The Jazz, who shot 50% but turned the ball over 18 times, will be without guard Ricky Rubio once again as he is out with a left hamstring strain.
Donovan Mitchell and Jae Crowder each scored 21 points in the loss as Utah looks to take home–court advantage.
Find out how to watch game 2 below.
How to watch
Date: Wednesday, May 2
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.
