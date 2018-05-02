How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets Game 2: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

Here is how to watch Game 2 of Western Conference Semifinals between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets 

By Scooby Axson
May 02, 2018

The Houston Rockets look to take a commanding 2–0 lead in the conference semifinals when they meet the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Houston won Game 1 with ease 110–96 between seven three–pointers and 41 points from guard James Harden. Harden was one of four starters to score in double figures.

The Jazz, who shot 50% but turned the ball over 18 times, will be without guard Ricky Rubio once again as he is out with a left hamstring strain.

Donovan Mitchell and Jae Crowder each scored 21 points in the loss as Utah looks to take home–court advantage.

Find out how to watch game 2 below.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, May 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s basketball show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

