Report: David Fizdale Agrees to Deal to Become New Knicks Head Coach

The Knicks and David Fizdale have reportedly agreed to a deal for him to become the team's new head coach.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 03, 2018

The Knicks and David Fizdale have agreed to a deal for him to become the team's new head coach, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The former Grizzlies coach had been considered one of the top candidates to replace fired coach Jeff Hornacek.

Hornacek was fired after the season ended. He coached the Knicks to a 60–104 record in two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis was also let go. 

The Knicks job has been one of the most talked about because of the number of candidates linked to the opening. Some of the names included former hawks coach Mike Budenholzer and former Knicks head coach and current Clippers assistant Mike Woodson. 

Last season, the Knicks went 29-53 and finished 11th in the East.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)