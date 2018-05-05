The 76ers' Marco Belinelli hit a buzzer beater to send Game 3 against the Celtics to overtime before the Sixers lost 101–98 on Saturday.

Philadelphia was down by two, 89–87, with just over a second left in regulation.

The Sixers got the ball to Belinelli who threw up the shot and it went in to be called a two-pointer.

We've got OT courtesy of Marco Belinelli! pic.twitter.com/gl1bo2PzIZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2018

Sixers operations thought it was a three to win the game, and confetti covered the court. The play was reviewed and stood as called.

There was an extended delay as the confetti was cleaned up.

The game was tied when Terry Rozier had a huge steal to get the ball to Jaylen Brown for a layup for the Celtics to take the lead.

Once again in overtime, the game went to the final seconds, but the Sixers couldn't come out with the win.

The Celtics now have a 3–0 series lead.