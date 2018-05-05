Watch: 76ers' Marco Belinelli Nails Buzzer Beater to Take Game 3 to Overtime Before Loss

Screenshot via @SINow

The 76ers' Marco Belinelli hit a buzzer beater to send Game 3 against the Celtics to overtime on Saturday.  

By Charlotte Carroll
May 05, 2018

The 76ers' Marco Belinelli hit a buzzer beater to send Game 3 against the Celtics to overtime before the Sixers lost 101–98 on Saturday.  

Philadelphia was down by two, 89–87, with just over a second left in regulation. 

The Sixers got the ball to Belinelli who threw up the shot and it went in to be called a two-pointer. 

Sixers operations thought it was a three to win the game, and confetti covered the court. The play was reviewed and stood as called. 

There was an extended delay as the confetti was cleaned up. 

The game was tied when Terry Rozier had a huge steal to get the ball to Jaylen Brown for a layup for the Celtics to take the lead. 

Once again in overtime, the game went to the final seconds, but the Sixers couldn't come out with the win. 

The Celtics now have a 3–0 series lead. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)