The Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego as the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Borrego has served as an assistant coach with the Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic. He served as the interim head coach during the 2015 season after Jacque Vaughn was fired by Orlando. He finished the year with a 10–20 record.

He has previously interviewed for jobs with the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

The Hornets also considered Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga, Portland assistant coach David Vanterpool and other Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka for the job opening.

The Hornets finished this season with a 35–46 record for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Coach Steve Clifford was fired in April.