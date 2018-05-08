Report: Hornets Finalizing Deal to Hire Spurs Assistant James Borrego As Head Coach

James Borrego will take the reigns in Charlotte.

By Chris Chavez
May 08, 2018

The Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego as the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Borrego has served as an assistant coach with the Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic. He served as the interim head coach during the 2015 season after Jacque Vaughn was fired by Orlando. He finished the year with a 10–20 record.

He has previously interviewed for jobs with the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

The Hornets also considered Boston Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga, Portland assistant coach David Vanterpool and other Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka for the job opening.

The Hornets finished this season with a 35–46 record for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Coach Steve Clifford was fired in April.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)