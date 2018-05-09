The Celtics are moving on to the Eastern Conference finals after beating the 76ers in Game 5 on Wednesday 114–112.

It was back-and-forth all game, with Terry Rozier hitting a buzzer beater to help give the Celtics a 61–52 lead at the half.

But the Sixers would not quit and were led by Joel Embiid to make it close by the final two-minute mark. The big man in the mask recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Al Horford had a monster dunk to get the Celtics within two points with under a minute left,

A turnover gave Jayson Tatum the chance to score and Boston took the lead from there.

But Philadelphia stayed until the final seconds. With 2.4 seconds left, the Sixers inbounded the ball, but Boston intercepted to win the game.

Twitter had a lot to say about the close game and ending.

That won’t be our last Sixers-Celtics playoff series with those guys. Kudos to Embiid - was so much fun/scary to root against that guy tonight. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 10, 2018

This is March — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 10, 2018

The Sixers' season is a wrap. pic.twitter.com/Xyok8qzkvt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2018

That length of the court pass by Simmons ... pic.twitter.com/ynvNIcjSwN — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) May 10, 2018

Scary Terry knocks it off Embiid! pic.twitter.com/T26i7fVVjB — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 10, 2018

“Scary Terry” is the best new nickname in sports. Maybe they’ll have to come up with something cool for Vander Esch. “Vandy” doesn’t cut it for me. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) May 10, 2018

mood in Philly pic.twitter.com/SN3kBoDsOn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 10, 2018

Celtics survive and advance to take on LeBron and the Cavs https://t.co/nqR0fF4auZ pic.twitter.com/skY1POjsaH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 10, 2018

Give the Sixers credit. Changed their culture ... and went much further than anyone expected this season. Now need to get Fultz mentally/physically right for next season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 10, 2018

We don't know what the hell Marcus Smart just did but the Celtics are through to the conference finals! pic.twitter.com/o0sqLncSUc — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 10, 2018

The Celtics will face the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.