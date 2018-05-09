Warriors Open as Favorites in Western Conference Finals

The defending NBA champions Warriors are favored in their Western Conference finals matchup against the Rockets.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 09, 2018

Golden State opened as -185 favorites to win the best-of-seven series against Houston, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The Rockets opened at +155. The price grew to Warriors -190 in just two hours after it posted. 

Houston is a 2-point favorite in Game 1, which is scheduled for Monday. 

The Warriors advanced past the Pelicans in five games, while the Rockets moved past the Jazz in five games. 

Houston won two of three regular season meetings against Golden State. The Warriors were the betting favorite in those matchups.

Golden State has won two of the last three NBA titles, while the Rockets haven't been to the Conference finals since 2015. 

