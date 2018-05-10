Chris Paul to Host Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Chris Paul is returning to Los Angeles this summer, but it won’t be in a Clippers uniform.

The perennial All Star point guard will be hosting Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards show in Santa Monica on July 22.

The NBA playoffs will be a distant memory by the then, but the possibility exists that Paul will host the show fresh off an NBA Finals appearance and even his first-ever championship. First has to lead his Houston Rockets past the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, which tips off this Monday in Houston.

The Kids’ Choice Sports Awards have been around since 2014, when Michael Strahan hosted. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has hosted the last three shows.