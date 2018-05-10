T.J. McConnell Wore the Suit He Got Married in To His Sixers Exit Interview

“This is the exact suit I got married in.”

By Dan Gartland
May 10, 2018

Everyone has those moments when they’re just not feeling inspired to put on nice clothes in the morning. Maybe the weather is bad, or you’ve had a long night. Or maybe you’ve lost a tightly contested game against the Celtics to end your season. 

That was the case for Sixers guard T.J. McConnell, but he decided to show up to his exit interview Thursday in a suit. And just any suit—it was the suit he wore when he got married. 

A reporter made the astute observation that most other players opted to wear sweats or shorts, but not McConnell. Why?

“Just trying to be professional,” McConnell explained. “I see the word ‘interview’ and I don’t think I’d ever go into an interview with sweatpants on or shorts. That was my mindset, so I put my wedding suit on and came in and tried to impress [general manager] Bryan [Colangelo] and [head coach] Brett [Brown].”

McConnell has an incentive to impress those guys, too. He has a team option for next year worth $1.6 million. I’d wear a suit in that case, too.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)