How do the Cavaliers and Celtics stack up against each other?
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to make to the NBA finals for the fourth straight year as they take on the Boston Celtics in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals.
The two teams have met 244 times all-time, including 39 games in the playoffs.
Cleveland has a 20–20 record in the playoffs against the Celtics, but have three series victories compared to Boston's four.
2018 Eastern Conference Finals
Boston 1, Cleveland 0
2017 Eastern Conference Finals
Cleveland 4, Boston 1
2015 Eastern Conference First Round
Cleveland 4, Boston 0
2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Boston 4, Cleveland 2
2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Boston 4, Cleveland 3
1992 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Cleveland 4, Boston 3
1985 Eastern Conference First Round
Boston 3, Cleveland 1
1976 Eastern Conference Finals
Boston 4, Cleveland 2