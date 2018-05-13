LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to make to the NBA finals for the fourth straight year as they take on the Boston Celtics in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

The two teams have met 244 times all-time, including 39 games in the playoffs.

Cleveland has a 20–20 record in the playoffs against the Celtics, but have three series victories compared to Boston's four.

2018 Eastern Conference Finals

Boston 1, Cleveland 0

2017 Eastern Conference Finals

Cleveland 4, Boston 1

2015 Eastern Conference First Round

Cleveland 4, Boston 0

2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

1992 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Cleveland 4, Boston 3

1985 Eastern Conference First Round

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

1976 Eastern Conference Finals

Boston 4, Cleveland 2