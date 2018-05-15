How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics in Game 2 the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, May 15.

By Jenna West
May 15, 2018

LeBron James and the Cavaliers play the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

James will look for a strong comeback Tuesday after his sub-par performance in Game 1 on Sunday. The forward scored only 15 points on 16 shots for the night.

The Celtics took the early lead in the series, beating Cleveland 108-83.

Boston's defense dominated the Cavaliers, and Al Horford delivered big for the Celtics. Horford put up 20 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The series continues at Boston's TD Garden.

Find out when and where to watch the game below:

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals online with WatchESPN.

