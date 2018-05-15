10-Hour Michael Jordan Documentary Coming In 2019

Netflix, ESPN Films teaming up on 10-part Michael Jordan docuseries ‘The Last Dance’

By Scooby Axson
May 15, 2018

Netflix and ESPN Films are teaming up to produce a documentary series about Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, ESPN and Netflix announced Tuesday. The film will premiere in 2019.

The multi-part 10-hour documentary will be released next year and will be titled “The Last Dance." It is expected to pull from 500 hour of never-before-seen-footage from the 1997-98 championship season.

The "Last Dance" will be directed by Jason Hehir, who helmed “Andre the Giant” for HBO and also 30 for 30 series, "The Fab Five" and “The ‘85 Bears." Jordan will be a full participant in the documentary.

Jordan, 55, is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player ever. He was a six-time NBA champion, a six–time NBA Finals MVP, a five–time regular season MVP and a 14–time NBA All-Star.

The docuseries “will have the full participation of Jordan and other key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams of the 1990s, as well as dozens of other luminaries from basketball and beyond,” ESPN and Netflix said in a joint release.

Jordan has been the owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2010.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)