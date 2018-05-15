The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery was on Tuesday night for an hour, and Twitter was angry over how long the show took.

The lottery show was scheduled from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. However, the lottery didn't actually start until 8:15 p.m. Everyone watching at home felt angry that the show seemed to be drawn out for no reason.

ESPN included interviews with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Jerry West, who said he might fall asleep since the Clippers "have like a .9 percent chance of winning [the lottery.]"

Jerry might not be the only one who felt like falling asleep.

Twitter did not hold back on sharing their dislike for how long they had to wait for the lottery to start.

ESPN is managing to squeeze in some of the most inconsequential stuff into this lottery special. I don't know whether to be appalled or impressed. — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) May 16, 2018

This commercial break isn't going to go over well — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) May 16, 2018

More like Nap Lottery 😴 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 16, 2018

We are up to two commercials in the lottery reveal. Let it never be said that the NBA does not maximize its revenue opportunities. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) May 16, 2018

I feel lied to about this 7:30 thing. pic.twitter.com/IRwfL9Vkv9 — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) May 16, 2018

30 minute wait for #NBADraftLottery .... i won't be fooled next year. smh. let's go! — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) May 16, 2018

hey #nbadraftlottery we just want to see the picks already — Outasight (@Outasight) May 16, 2018

So the #NBADraftLottery show is 23 mins old, not a single position announced. #Congrat ESPN — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 15, 2018

Once the draft lottery actually happened, the Suns won the first pick. The Kings, Hawks, Grizzlies and Mavericks rounded out the top five.