Twitter Was Angry Over How Long The NBA Draft Lottery Show Took

People didn't like how long and boring the hour long show was.

By Jenna West
May 15, 2018

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery was on Tuesday night for an hour, and Twitter was angry over how long the show took.

The lottery show was scheduled from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. However, the lottery didn't actually start until 8:15 p.m. Everyone watching at home felt angry that the show seemed to be drawn out for no reason.

ESPN included interviews with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Jerry West, who said he might fall asleep since the Clippers "have like a .9 percent chance of winning [the lottery.]"

Jerry might not be the only one who felt like falling asleep.

Twitter did not hold back on sharing their dislike for how long they had to wait for the lottery to start.

Once the draft lottery actually happened, the Suns won the first pick. The Kings, Hawks, Grizzlies and Mavericks rounded out the top five.

