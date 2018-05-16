Dwane Casey was named NBA Coach of the Year finalist, along with the Celtics Brad Stevens and Jazz's Quin Synder.

Well the Raptors sent out a congratulatory tweet—natural enough when your coach is considered among the best in the league.

But they seemed to have forgotten they fired Casey only five days earlier. Casey was also selected as the NBA Coaches Association's Coach of the Year days before he was fired.

Casey has served as the Raptors head coach since 2011. He has a 320–238 record in those seven seasons and led the team to five straight playoff appearances.

Well after Toronto's interesting tweet, Twitter had some stuff to say.

who wants to tell them? https://t.co/jUrgZEa7z9 — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) May 17, 2018

👀👀👀👀 “lottery team” “won’t make the playoffs” “Will get swept first round” I GOT QUIN💯 https://t.co/GJ7keTi0KI — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 17, 2018

The Raptors also have finalist for the Sixth Man Award in Fred VanVleet.

The response was much more appropriate for that.