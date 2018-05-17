Real Madrid star Luka Doncic says he is undecided on if he will leave Spain and play in the NBA next season.

Doncic, 19, is considered a top prospect and will likely be selected in the NBA draft. He is averaging 14.3 points a game for Madrid this season.

“Ι’m not sure if these are my last two games [in EuroLeague]. We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season,” Doncic said, via Eurohoops.net.

Real Madrid is in the Euroleague Final Four, which ends with the championship game on May 20.

Here is a scouting report of Doncic from SI.com's Jeremy Woo from his latest Big Board:

"A prodigious playmaker and basketball savant, Doncic will be the most accomplished player in the draft bar none. He enters with an unprecedented résumé for a 19-year-old, enjoying real success in the Euroleague and ACB and helping Slovenia to last summer’s Eurobasket title. Doncic is comfortable with the ball in his hands, makes his teammates better as a passer and reads the floor beyond his years. He didn’t shoot the ball well from outside this season, but his stroke is projectable enough. He will face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, and it’s yet to be seen if his lack of elite explosiveness and burst will make things more difficult at the NBA level—it’s possible that limits his ceiling, but he should have plenty to offer regardless. As an oversized lead ballhandler, Doncic appears up to task to eventually become the engine of a spacing-oriented attack."

Any early entry candidate has until June 11 to withdraw their name from the NBA draft. The draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.​​