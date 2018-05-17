Mo Bamba Measures Insane 7-Foot-10 Wingspan at NBA Combine

Mohamed Bamba posted an insane 7-foot-10 wingspan at the NBA Combine on Thursday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 17, 2018

Mohamed Bamba posted an insane 7-foot-10 wingspan at the NBA Combine on Thursday. 

The wingspan was three inches longer than Kansas' Udoka Azubuike, who had the second-longest wingspan at the 2018 Combine. 

Bamba's wingspan is also longer than others in the past. 

The 20-year-old Bamba measured in at just over 7 feet, and he left Texas to enter the draft. He earned postseason awards such as Second-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 Newcomer. 

Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game during his first season with the Longhorns. 

Bamba was featured in Sports Illustrated's new feature-length documentary, We Town, which follows perhaps the greatest high school starting five of all time. The film followed Bama and Cam Reddish as they played for Westtown High School during the 2016–17 season as the team tries to win its second consecutive state championship.

The NBA draft will take place on June 21. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)