Mohamed Bamba posted an insane 7-foot-10 wingspan at the NBA Combine on Thursday.

The wingspan was three inches longer than Kansas' Udoka Azubuike, who had the second-longest wingspan at the 2018 Combine.

Bamba's wingspan is also longer than others in the past.

Here's a look at how 20-year-old #Texas center prospect Mo Bamba's 2018 #nbadraft combine measurements stack up historically, according to the @DraftExpress database

The 20-year-old Bamba measured in at just over 7 feet, and he left Texas to enter the draft. He earned postseason awards such as Second-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 Newcomer.

Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game during his first season with the Longhorns.

Bamba was featured in Sports Illustrated's new feature-length documentary, We Town, which follows perhaps the greatest high school starting five of all time. The film followed Bama and Cam Reddish as they played for Westtown High School during the 2016–17 season as the team tries to win its second consecutive state championship.

The NBA draft will take place on June 21.