After yet another school shooting, this time in Santa Fe, Texas, Rockets star Chris Paul offered his condolences to those affected and said something needs to be done about it.

"First and foremost aside from the playoffs that's going on, which is minor compared to what's taken place down in Santa Fe," Paul told reporters Friday. "Our prayers go out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation. We have a lot of fan support there, and those people come out and support us night in and night out, so this is very minor compared to what those people are dealing with.

Chris Paul: "First and foremost aside from the playoffs that's going on which is minor compared to what's taken place down in Santa Fe. Our prayers go out to the victims and the families...It's scary that that's becoming the norm here. We got to do something about it." pic.twitter.com/TjxeUBANC1 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 18, 2018

"It's scary that that's becoming the norm here," he added. "We got to do something about it because I can't imagine something like that taking place with my kids."

Paul, the leader of the NBA Players Association, has long been outspoken on social issues. In 2016, he joined LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony to protest police shootings at the ESPY Awards.

Although Paul's Rockets are currently preparing for Game 3 against the Warriors, he continues to advocate for minorities and the end of violence.