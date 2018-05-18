Chris Paul on Santa Fe School Shooting: 'We Got to Do Something About It'

Paul also offered his condolences to those affected by Friday's high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

By Nihal Kolur
May 18, 2018

After yet another school shooting, this time in Santa Fe, Texas, Rockets star Chris Paul offered his condolences to those affected and said something needs to be done about it.

"First and foremost aside from the playoffs that's going on, which is minor compared to what's taken place down in Santa Fe," Paul told reporters Friday. "Our prayers go out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation. We have a lot of fan support there, and those people come out and support us night in and night out, so this is very minor compared to what those people are dealing with. 

"It's scary that that's becoming the norm here," he added. "We got to do something about it because I can't imagine something like that taking place with my kids."  

Paul, the leader of the NBA Players Association, has long been outspoken on social issues. In 2016, he joined LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony to protest police shootings at the ESPY Awards

Although Paul's Rockets are currently preparing for Game 3 against the Warriors, he continues to advocate for minorities and the end of violence.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)