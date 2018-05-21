By its nature, the landscape of the draft is an amorphous thing, but with the lottery and combine now in the rearview and players jetting around the country to work out for teams, piecing together the puzzle and projecting the outcome is a far more worthwhile process. As such, the Front Office spent the entire week in Chicago, evaluating prospects, feeling out the state of the draft and gathering intel.

The draft combine itself is a critical juncture of the predraft process, as players interview with teams, undergo medical testing, are assessed physically and athletically, and in many cases choose to prove themselves on the court. While the trend of elite prospects choosing not to play five-on-five at all during combine week held true, the fact of the matter is that this final leg of the draft cycle is always about more than just basketball. Teams use this time period to mine for background knowledge, get to know the players as people, and ultimately begin to solidify which guys will be in the mix at each of their selections. Players’ strengths and weaknesses aren’t much of a secret at this point, and from here, front offices are aiming to be as informed as possible in all facets to make their decisions (and in most situations, to try and keep their own plans under wraps).

As chronicled from the combine itself, there were a handful of players who made serious strides toward being drafted in the first round, chiefly Maryland’s Kevin Huerter and Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo (who have yet to hire agents) and Tulane’s Melvin Frazier. All three are now projected in the first 30 picks in this mock draft. Other top players facing meaningful decisions include Missouri’s Jontay Porter, Villanova’s Omari Spellman, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando, Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie and Kentucky’s P.J. Washington and Jarred Vanderbilt.

As of today, there’s one month until the draft, and college players without agents have until May 30 to return to school. The mock draft serves to project the state of all 60 picks on a given day, and our Top 100 player rankings provide a more comprehensive look at the talent pool. You’ll find the latest information and buzz on teams, prospects and the landscape of the draft below.

1. Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona | Fr.

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Mock: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 61.2% FG

Ayton has become the consensus top pick around the league, fits neatly into the Suns’ situation, and appears set to remain in Arizona on draft night and in the foreseeable future. The top-rated prospect on our Big Board since the start of the season, Ayton has elite physical traits, a developing inside-out skill set and a superstar ceiling if all goes according to plan. He’ll immediately be one of the most athletic centers in the league. Phoenix is developing a youthful roster and conveniently has a hole at center, where Ayton would be able to step in immediately. He needs to get better defensively but has all the tools to be a quality rim protector. There’s a sense he may need to be pushed harder than some to reach his full potential, but Ayton has the best chance of anyone in the draft to become a franchise player.

2. Kings: Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 2

Stats (all competitions): 14.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG

After moving up to No. 2, the Kings are in an enviable spot here and will have their pick of the remaining big men and Doncic, who is fresh off a Euroleague championship and MVP award at the ripe age of 19. Doncic’s aptitude for moving the ball, ability to make reads as a ball-handler and overall developed skill set make him a safe bet to become a quality contributor, and his unselfishness should help set the tone for the rest of the team. It’s fair to be concerned about his ability to create shots for himself, particularly in isolation situations where he’s unlikely to be a blow-by scorer. While the outcome of this pick is far from clear cut, Doncic would actually benefit from playing off of De’Aaron Fox, whose ability to penetrate defenses will generate favorable secondary playmaking opportunities. There’s skepticism around the league about Doncic’s potential return to Real Madrid, and he’s still expected to remain in the draft (non-NCAA prospects have until June 11 to withdraw), but there’s a possibility he slips from this spot as teams weigh his upside versus other top prospects.

3. Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State | Fr.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last: 3

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG

The Hawks leapfrogged one spot to No. 3 via the lottery, which ironically came after initially losing a tiebreaker with the Mavericks for third-best odds. Atlanta already has John Collins in place as an athletic, rim-running big, but will take who they deem the best player available. While this will be close with Marvin Bagley and potentially Mo Bamba, Jackson’s relative youth and potential on both ends of the floor are appealing, and make him an attractive, flexible piece to build around for a team still in the early stages of its rebuild. Jackson is probably a couple seasons away from making consistent contributions, but possesses a critical duality for modern bigs: he can step out and shoot from outside, while also defending in space and protecting the rim. He showed intriguing flashes of perimeter skill and touch and is at a very early stage of his learning curve. Jackson needs to mature physically and mentally before he can become a mainstay, but with the strides he’s already made over the last couple years, he’s certainly worth a substantial investment.

4. Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 4

Stats: 21.0 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 61.4% FG

The lottery results hit Memphis the hardest, dropping them two spots at a key juncture for the franchise following a down year. The Grizzlies will still be able to find a quality prospect here, and Bagley makes the most sense in this situation. He has a low-maintenance game and should be able to help them win now, given he’s an extremely productive rebounder and manufactures easy baskets. Bagley also has enough of a skill level that he could eventually help stretch the floor as a four-man as he grows. Undoubtedly there are major strides he needs to make defensively, and in expanding his offensive arsenal (he’s extremely left-handed), but Bagley still does plenty of things well at this stage and will make a difference with his athletic ability and energy around the basket. He could eventually become a nightly double-double without requiring heavy touches, and if he can broaden his offensive impact, there’s more upside than that.

5. Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Fr.

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

Dallas needs to fill a long-term void in its frontcourt, and Bamba’s high-end defensive potential makes him a worthwhile player to invest resources in long-term. His wingspan measured in an inch longer than expected at the combine, at an absurd 7'10". Provided he can fill out a bit physically, Bamba is almost certain to impact the game as a rim protector with his sheer, difference-making verticality. His offensive game is rudimentary, but his skill level and touch around the basket continues to improve and he might be able to space the floor as he becomes more confident in his jumper. It’s still unlikely Bamba becomes someone you run offense through, but if he becomes as dominant as he could be defensively, you’ll take what you can get. Chief concerns from NBA teams have centered on his competitiveness, which he can help address during the pre-draft process, and he’s begun to impress teams and fans alike with his personality.

6. Magic: Wendell Carter, C, Duke | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 6

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG

Orlando will be looking for the best player on the board here, and with last year’s first-rounder Jonathan Isaac still in his early stages of development, the Magic will want to ensure they get a bankable return with this pick. Carter is widely viewed around the league as a prospect with a high chance of reaching his full potential, and with few holes in his skill set. At Duke, Carter was often overshadowed by Bagley, but wasn’t actually that far behind him in terms of productivity and was also forced into a more flexible support role in order to help the team run. He has a clean jump shot that projects to three-point range, good touch and footwork on the inside, and is a good (though not elite) athlete. Carter offers a nice mix of talent and intangibles, with his main knock being a lack of elite vertical lift. He offers both safety and upside here, and will be a great piece to build around anywhere in the Top 10.

7. Bulls: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 7

Stats (2016 U18 FIBA Americas): 15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.4 APG

Porter’s situation remains a bit cloudy, and a lot will hang on how his medical information checks out. Given the level of doubt surrounding his back after having surgery, a top-five landing spot feels like a stretch. Some of his luster has worn off in the past six months, but Porter was well-regarded in high school and his ability to score the ball could be a long-term boost for Chicago, who were said to be high on him coming into the season. Guys with his size and skill level will always warrant opportunities. There are concerns beyond his long-term health—his lack of interest in playmaking for others as well as his mobility on the defensive end are worth questioning. But in terms of talent and potential value, it’s hard to see a mostly-healthy Porter falling too far.

8. Cavaliers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Fr.

(via Nets)

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 8

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG

The specter of LeBron James’ future will hang over this pick whether warranted or not, but the Cavs simply could use some young talent regardless. Cleveland can nab a successor to Kyrie Irving in this spot, where Trae Young and Collin Sexton, the draft’s two top point guards, could be available. Young’s high-end shooting ability and unique flair for the game give him some real upside despite a lack of standout physical traits. He’s slippery off the dribble and showed flashes of special talent early in the season, able to score from deep, initiate offense and find teammates off the drive. Defensively, Young will be a question mark, but if he maximizes his ability to shoot and playmake, it could mitigate that issue. Drafting Young involves some risk, but would be a reasonable route for the Cavs here and come with more upside than the other wings on the board.

9. Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Jr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 9

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 43% 3FG

The Knicks’ brass has said publicly that they want the best player available at this spot, but given the wings available here, going that direction appears sensible unless another player slips into this range. While he lacks starry upside, Bridges is a pretty safe bet to become a useful defender and perimeter shooter. He’s a smooth athlete whose ability to space the floor and guard multiple positions makes him an easy theoretical fit in any lineup. He‘s not perfect—creating his own shot off the dribble is a weakness, and some around the league feel the actual caliber of his man-to-man defense may have been oversold somewhat over the course of Villanova’s title run. But as a supporting scorer and versatile cog with his degree of athletic gifts, Bridges should be able to carve out a substantial place for himself and become a starting-caliber player.

10. 76ers: Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | So.

(via Lakers)

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 10

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG

Bridges’ unique game won’t make sense with every personnel group, but may be an ideal fit for the Sixers, who play more of a fluid positional style with Ben Simmons at the point and could use another athlete to run the floor. He’s a strong, powerful player who thrives in transition and can knock down open shots. He’s physically competent, a good rebounder and skilled enough to provide a baseline level of utility. Questions remain about how legitimate a floor-spacer Bridges will be and how much of a defensive plus he can become but he has the tools to be a valuable combo forward if he puts his mind to it. He seemed to view himself as more of a finesse scorer at Michigan State, but reinventing himself as a two-way standout would make him a much more intriguing player for the long-term.

11. Hornets: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Fr.

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 12

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

With Mitch Kupchak running the front office and James Borrego in place as head coach, the Hornets will chart their direction with personnel changes over the next couple months. There was trade talk surrounding Kemba Walker last season, and his deal will be up next summer, making Sexton a candidate in this spot as a long-term successor at the point. He’s known as a worker off the court, and has a knack for getting downhill and into the paint despite a lack of great size. He’ll be able to score at the NBA level, but the concerns stem from how much he can (and how willing he is to) make his teammates better, something that didn’t emerge much in his year at Alabama. If he can grow into a lead-by-example type and play efficiently, Sexton should become a productive player, if not necessarily a star.

12. Clippers: Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Fr.

(via Pistons)

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last: 11

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 34.1% 3FG

Los Angeles doesn’t have many long-term pieces on the roster and is trying to rebuild on the fly, with the fate of these consecutive first-rounders pivotal to their hopes for the next few seasons and beyond. Knox is still figuring it out, but has a lot of appealing tools and should be able to impact games as a scorer as he matures physically and learns the game. Athletic players in his mold are in demand right now, and he offers an appealing blank slate at a valuable position. He appears to still be getting used to his body and is one of the youngest players in the draft, which leaves room for optimism as he builds out his offensive skill set and gets used to putting the ball on the floor more often. Knox’s promising talent level at 18 years old makes it unlikely he falls out of the lottery.

13. Clippers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 14

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.6 SPG

In this scenario the Clippers grab two Kentucky players and get much younger, with Gilgeous-Alexander’s intriguing, unique profile becoming a long-term backcourt piece. He’s not ready for big minutes, but given L.A.’s current setup wouldn’t be forced into major minutes. Given his size, length and instincts as a defender, Gilgeous-Alexander should become a valuable player in today’s league, able to help move the ball, match up against bigger wings and help space the floor as his shooting improves and his confidence grows. He showed major improvement over the course of the season at Kentucky, and that capacity to adjust quickly and deal with adversity should play in his favor.

14. Nuggets: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M | So.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 13

Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG

The Nuggets are facing some short-term pressure to get over the hump and into the playoffs, but there also may not be many immediate-help options worth reaching for at No. 14. Williams drew some scrutiny from teams after skipping the combine entirely, but he’s a big-time athlete and natural fit into a rim-running, energy role if he can up the consistency of his effort. As someone who doesn’t need heavy touches, he could thrive playing off of Nikola Jokic along the baseline and help clean up misses. Williams can be frustrating, and there are questions about his drive to max out his ability, but he’s physically ready for the league and with the right level of nurture and growth could become a legitimate starter at center.

15. Wizards: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami | Fr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 15

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 2.0 APG, 34.6% 3FG

Washington will feel a cap crunch next season and brings back almost its entire rotation at cost, barring any major moves. There may not be much immediate help worth reaching for at this spot, and investing in the best talent available is the prudent choice. Walker was a mixed bag this season and hasn’t figured out how to consistently impose himself on games yet, but his explosiveness and ability to get to the rim should keep him from falling too far out of the lottery, if at all. That coupled with the fact he can shoot and is a theoretically useful defender has some added appeal. The hope would be that he becomes a capable scorer and rotation piece in a couple of seasons.

16. Suns: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Jr.

(via Heat)

Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 16

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 43% 3FG

The Suns can help address their need for a lead ball-handler with Holiday, after going with Ayton at center. He has a lot of fans around the league, and is viewed as a safe bet to become a quality contributor. He excels using ball screens and spotting up, and could conceivably become an eventual starting-caliber player, though in likelihood he’ll be most valuable as a third guard. Holiday’s consistent jump shot, defensive toughness and overall moxie could make him a nice fit here, with Elfrid Payton set to hit restricted free agency. Although he doesn’t have star upside, he doesn’t have many holes in his game either, and having two successful brothers who worked to find success in the NBA will be a bonus from a background standpoint.

17. Bucks: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech | Fr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last: 17

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 55.6% FG

Jabari Parker’s restricted free agency could create a tricky situation for the Bucks, and finding ways to keep putting versatile lineups around Giannis Antetokounmpo should be Milwaukee’s prerogative. The Bucks have been no stranger to big swings in the past, and Smith would qualify. Viewed as of the draft’s bigger home-run swings, he’s a jaw-dropping athlete without much of a résumé, nor much feel for creating his own offense on the perimeter. He certainly passes the eye test, and has gone from unknown prospect to a virtual lock somewhere in the first round. He could become a high-flying two-way contributor, or he could flame out quickly, and whoever drafts him will need to be patient. It’s worth considering he measured at just under 6'3" in shoes at the combine, which makes him much harder to picture playing as a small forward and adds a wrinkle.

18. Spurs: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | So.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 47

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG

Perhaps the biggest winner at the draft combine (while playing through an injured finger in his shooting hand), Huerter put on a display in drills, made jumpers and slick passes in the scrimmage, and then shut it down on day two. While the word coming into the week was that he was heavily considering returning to Maryland, the quality of his showing seems to have forced the issue. Huerter was a good bet for the first round next year, and that timetable has accelerated. His size, shooting stroke and ability to make difficult shots off the catch and dribble are all high-level traits for a two-guard, and he tested well athletically, which didn’t hurt. His ability to make quick decisions and space the floor would fit nicely in San Antonio.

19. Hawks: Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Sr.

(via Timberwolves)

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18 | Last: 19

Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG

After going big at No. 3, the Hawks can take a long-term flier here with Simons, who has a lot of tools to offer but will need a season or two (and almost certainly some G League time) to get up to speed and let his body catch up. He’s a quick, bouncy athlete who could eventually become a quality backcourt scorer and starting-caliber player. He will make his case as a prospect while benefiting from a degree of mystery, and his camp will presumably schedule his team workouts carefully—opting to sit out 5-on-5 at the combine didn’t hurt him much with teams, given the fact he’s never played college basketball. The upside with him is legitimate, and the unknown elements stand to help him in the draft.

20. Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | So.

(via Thunder)

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 37

Stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG

With Jamal Crawford turning down his option for next season, Minnesota stands to add to its wing rotation here. DiVincenzo broke out in a major way at the combine and fortified the strong impression he left in March and over the course of Villanova’s season. It’s clear he’s not a flash in the pan, as his consistent level of focus, instincts for forcing turnovers and grabbing rebounds and ability to hit open jumpers build in a degree of safety. He was one of the top athletes at the combine, but more importantly, his athletic ability actually pops within the context of his game. DiVincenzo has to improve as a man-to-man defender and doesn’t consistently create great shots for himself, but he knows how to play with and off of others and clearly has the makings of a quality role player. He’s likely punched his first-round ticket, and seems likely to remain in the draft.

21. Jazz: Troy Brown, SF, Oregon | Fr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last: 22

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.6 SPG

The Jazz now draft with the benefit of knowing that their future lies with Donovan Mitchell, and can go a number of directions here to complement him. Brown requires some work as a scorer, but he’s the type of big, ball-moving perimeter player that should fit neatly with the way Utah likes to play. If he can improve and become a passable jump shooter, Brown’s ball-handling, passing feel and versatility on either end of the floor could make him a quality rotation player. He wasn’t especially consistent at Oregon, but scouts have been intrigued by him dating back to his high school days, and he remains a good bet to land somewhere in the middle of the first round.

22. Bulls: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Sr.

(via Pelicans)

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 20

Stats: 20.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.3 APG

Hutchison’s decision to pull out of the combine entirely, skipping interviews and medical in addition to the on-court portion, generated a lot of buzz around the gym last week. The prevailing belief among team executives we spoke with is that he has a promise in the first round. Based on those conversations, it appears his landing spot will fall somewhere between 17 and 22. Hutchison is a developed prospect who should be able to contribute immediately, and a lot of scouts are high on his tools, shooting ability, and capacity for playing on and off the ball. The Bulls, who have long favored drafting older college prospects and plugging them in, make sense as a landing spot.

23. Pacers: Jontay Porter, F/C, Missouri | Fr.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last: 18

Stats: 9.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.7 BPG

The widely-held understanding among teams earlier this month, as we reported, was that Porter planned to hire an agent and remain in the draft. In wake of the combine, where he impressed teams in interviews, there’s now a sense around the league that he may be having second thoughts, and could opt to return to Missouri barring a first-round promise. Some were surprised by his decision not to play at the event, but he’s still viewed as a late first to early second-round option if he chooses to stay in. His size, skill level, feel and shooting range are all strengths, but another year to expand his offensive impact and improve his conditioning (Porter had the worst body-fat percentage at the combine) could certainly be beneficial in the long run.

24. Trail Blazers: Dzanan Musa, SF, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 21

Stats (all competitions): 12.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 47.6% FG

Musa is expected to play at the NBA’s Global Camp in Treviso in early June, which will give him a major platform to stake a claim to first-round territory. He’s viewed as the second-best international prospect behind Luka Doncic, and is known as an intense competitor and streaky but talented scorer. Musa prefers to play with the ball in his hands and has some athletic shortcomings, which likely means he’ll have to adjust to a new role in order to succeed in the NBA, but his talent is certainly there, and coupled with his size on the wing and youth, he’ll become someone’s long-term investment. He needs to keep getting stronger and show he can involve others on a consistent basis. Portland is cap-strapped and could opt to keep him overseas another year.

25. Lakers: Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette (La.) HS

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 25

Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG

The Lakers could lose Brook Lopez in free agency, and look to find an eventual solution in the middle that fits their young pieces. Robinson has definite upside and last wowed scouts at the Jordan Brand Classic in 2017. After his year away from basketball and the questionable series of decisions leading to his exit from Western Kentucky, Robinson raised some additional questions by choosing to back out of the combine at the last second. He has the ability to become a force as a rim-running, shot-blocking center, but teams will have to feel comfortable assuming the risk. Teams are fully aware of his athleticism, and the level of mystery surrounding the state of his game will help his case—he’s a first-round talent in a vacuum, but it’ll take some gall to invest a pick here.

26. 76ers: De'Anthony Melton, G, USC | So.

(via Cavaliers)

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 28

Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG

Coming into the combine as a first-round candidate despite sitting out the season in the fallout of USC’s involvement in the FBI’s college basketball investigation, Melton left a valuable impression on teams both in interviews and on the court. He has long arms, active hands and a knack for forcing mistakes on the defensive end, and has a good sense of how to play in transition. Melton isn’t very good at finding ways to score in the halfcourt right now and isn’t really a point guard, but his jump shot looked much better than expected, which should be a major help to his draft range. His skill set should be an ideal complement to Ben Simmons in the backcourt. He’ll turn 20 next week.

27. Celtics: Bruce Brown, G, Miami | So.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last: 24

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

The Celtics can go any number of directions here thanks to their roster depth. They may be priced out of keeping Marcus Smart this summer and Terry Rozier the next, so if there’s a long-term need here for a team with Boston’s enviable wealth of talent, it may be keeping the backcourt stocked. Brown is actually a Boston native, and his defensive tenacity and overall well-rounded skill set is still appealing in the late first round after a poor season that ended early due to a foot injury. He needs to improve his jumper, but showed enough as a freshman (34.7%) that teams still think he can do it. He’s not a true point guard and a Smart-like role may actually wind up being his NBA fate—Brown should do enough things well to be a positive force.

28. Warriors: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Jr.

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 27

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 4.7 APG, 41.3% 3FG

Hitting on these late first round selections is imperative for Golden State given their star-heavy cap structure, and Brunson is essentially a can’t miss role player at this spot. He’s mature, smart and skilled enough to hold his own on the Warriors’ roster, although the emergence of Quinn Cook could mean Golden State looks to fill a different position here. Brunson’s heady play was the driving force for Villanova’s championship team, and he’s one of the draft’s elite players in terms of feel (which, though hard to quantify, is readily apparent when you watch him). His ability to post up other guards, space the floor and make reads could make him a useful player immediately.

29. Nets: Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Jr.

(via Raptors)

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 29

Stats: 20.4 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.9% 3FG

The Nets continue to sift through talent and position themselves to keep building (they finally get their own first-rounders back starting in 2019). Robinson opted not to play at the combine, and his stock as a late first-rounder, or potentially early second, appears stable. He has some size in the backcourt was the ACC’s top scoring guard, creates well off the dribble and can put the ball in the basket from all three levels. Robinson plays with a nice degree of creativity off the bounce, and his intangibles and ability to play on and off the ball are also appealing. He needs to improve defensively, but should be able to evolve into a consistent role player who can provide quick offense and stability on the court.

30. Hawks: Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Jr.

(via Rockets)

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 33

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

​Another of the combine’s big winners who shut it down on the second day of scrimmages, Frazier offers big-time tools, a workable jumper and measured with a nearly 7'2" wingspan. His game isn’t extremely polished, but he should be able to defend most any opponent on the perimeter if he puts his mind to it. He’s more of a reactive than instinctive player and needs work as a decision-maker—his feel for scoring isn’t that great. But if he plays hard consistently, hits open threes and continues to generate extra possessions through his defense, Frazier has the ability to play a role. He’s the type of athlete teams are happy to try and develop into something.

31. Suns: Keita Bates-Diop, F, Ohio State | Jr.

32. Grizzlies: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Jr.

33. Mavericks: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona | So.

34. Hawks: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland | Fr.

35. Magic: Jacob Evans, G/F, Cincinnati | Jr.

36. Knicks (via Bulls): Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia | Sr.

37. Kings: Grayson Allen, G, Duke | Sr.

38. Sixers (via Nets): Moritz Wagner, F/C, Michigan | Jr.

39. Sixers (via Knicks): Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

40. Nets (via Lakers): Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova | Fr.

41. Magic (via Hornets): Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Fr.

42. Pistons: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | So.

43. Nuggets (via Clippers): Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Fr.

44. Wizards: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas | Sr.

45. Nets (via Bucks): Rodions Kurucs, SF, FC Barcelona

46. Rockets (via Heat): Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | So.

47. Lakers (via Nuggets): Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Fr.

48. Wolves: P.J. Washington, F/C, Kentucky | Fr.

49. Spurs: Kevin Hervey, F, UT-Arlington | Sr.

50. Pacers: Shake Milton, G, SMU | Jr.

51. Pelicans: Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Jr.

52. Jazz: Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Fr.

53. Thunder: Tony Carr, G, Penn State | So.

54. Mavericks: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV | Fr. (via Blazers):

55. Hornets (via Cavs): Tyus Battle, SG, Syracuse | So.

56. Sixers: Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | So.

57. Thunder (via Celtics): Kostas Antetokounmpo, F, Dayton |So.

58. Nuggets (via Warriors): Isaac Bonga, G/F, Frankfurt

59. Suns (via Raptors): Goga Bitadze, C, Mega Bemax

60. Sixers (via Rockets): Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F, Kansas | Sr.