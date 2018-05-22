The mayor of Milwaukee says he is concerned about how police acted when they arrested Bucks guard Sterling Brown in January.

According to a report, officials who have viewed the videotape of Brown's arrest said he did not appear combative or threatening after officers questioned him concerning a parking violation.

Brown was initially arrested on a possible misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an office and was tased during the arrest.

"I'm going to let the release of that speak for itself, but yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video," Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference.

Brown, who was not charged in the case, was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot after police started to check on a vehicle that had occupied two handicapped parking spaces.

WISN 12 News reports that Brown plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city.

He played in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets later that day and declined to discuss the incident.

Brown, a 6'6" shooting guard, played in 54 games this season, averaging four points and 2.6 rebounds a game.