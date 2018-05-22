Milwaukee police to release video of Bucks guard Sterling Brown arrest
The mayor of Milwaukee says he is concerned about how police acted when they arrested Bucks guard Sterling Brown in January.
According to a report, officials who have viewed the videotape of Brown's arrest said he did not appear combative or threatening after officers questioned him concerning a parking violation.
Brown was initially arrested on a possible misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an office and was tased during the arrest.
"I'm going to let the release of that speak for itself, but yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video," Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference.
Brown, who was not charged in the case, was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot after police started to check on a vehicle that had occupied two handicapped parking spaces.
WISN 12 News reports that Brown plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city.
He played in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets later that day and declined to discuss the incident.
Brown, a 6'6" shooting guard, played in 54 games this season, averaging four points and 2.6 rebounds a game.