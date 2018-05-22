The Rockets' James Harden had one of the dunks of the playoffs in the Conference Finals' Game 4 against the Warriors on Tuesday.
The monster dunk came in the second quarter, and Harden scored on Draymond Green.
More like Harden went right through Green.
Easy, Marv...easy... 🔨pic.twitter.com/XUW7effS4z— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 23, 2018
Harden has 24 points and four rebounds at halftime.
Twitter had some stuff to say about the vicious dunk:
draymonds hand lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/H25zJxy8Y1— Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) May 23, 2018
Oh my good god in heaven James Harden just sent Draymond Green to the graveyard pic.twitter.com/sYOlIumo3I— James Wobden (@World_Wide_Wob) May 23, 2018
THAT @JHarden13 DUNK! 😱— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 23, 2018
What a dunk by James Harden. I appreciate Draymond Green contesting it too. Harden has been really, really good. When will Chris Paul show up?— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 23, 2018
Draymond is definitely going to call Anthony Davis in the parking lot at halftime after that dunk.— David Aldridge (@Sp0rtsTalkJo3) May 23, 2018
Cannot believe this day has come.— James Wobden (@World_Wide_Wob) May 23, 2018
The newest addition to the Aron Baynes Memorial NBA Posteryard: DRAYMOND GREEN. pic.twitter.com/EBRySEQbCV
My bro @JHarden13 just gave Draymond a Reality Check 😩— Casey Veggies (@CaseyVeggies) May 23, 2018
when u don't wanna be seen in public with draymond after that harden dunk pic.twitter.com/bOgXGuZvbH— pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) May 23, 2018
After you posterize Draymond Green 💀#HOUvsGSW #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/u711cIGeCG— EA SPORTS NBA LIVE (@EASPORTSNBA) May 23, 2018
The Warriors lead the series 2–1.
