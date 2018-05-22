Klay Thompson Comes Back to Game 4 After Heading to Locker Room

Golden State confirmed Klay Thompson suffered a left knee strain. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 22, 2018

The Warriors' Klay Thompson headed to the locker room with an injury but came back to the game in the second quarter of the Game 4 against the Rockets. 

Golden State confirmed it was a left knee strain. 

He was injured after he fell while going up for a layup.

It appeared Thompson rolled his left ankle and was stepped on by Clint N'Dumba Capela

He returned with 6:06 left in the second quarter and air-balled his first shot back. 

The Warriors lead the series 2–1. 

