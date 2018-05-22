The Warriors' Klay Thompson headed to the locker room with an injury but came back to the game in the second quarter of the Game 4 against the Rockets.

Golden State confirmed it was a left knee strain.

He was injured after he fell while going up for a layup.

Klay Thompson walking into the locker room after falling on his right knee. pic.twitter.com/5KYobRSjTg — RealGM (@RealGM) May 23, 2018

It appeared Thompson rolled his left ankle and was stepped on by Clint N'Dumba Capela

Another angle shows Klay Thompson rolled his left ankle and was stepped on by Capela on the play in question. pic.twitter.com/h9n9PTfskB — RealGM (@RealGM) May 23, 2018

He returned with 6:06 left in the second quarter and air-balled his first shot back.

The Warriors lead the series 2–1.