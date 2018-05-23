The Celtics' Marcus Morris got into it again against the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference ginals on Wednesday.

With just over 10 minutes to play in the second quarter, Larry Nance Jr. was going for the rebound when Marcus Morris moved him out of the way.

Morris almost appeared to taunt Nance after he landed on the ground, and then Nance shoved Morris once he got up, leading to a small scuffle.

Marcus Morris and Larry Nance Jr 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVDYNBeclz — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) May 24, 2018

It resulted in a technical foul for Nance, and Terry Rozier got one too for his involvement, leading to Kyle Korver shooting for the Cavs.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

That Marcus Morris wink after the mini hip-check. Goodness. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/fhVZ6bOgIc — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 24, 2018

Playoff basketball is so much better when teams absolutely can’t stand each other. Call it the Laimbeer Effect. pic.twitter.com/pqUDFpi4w5 — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) May 24, 2018

Marcus Morris gets into it with … Larry Nance Jr. Feel like not a game goes by in which Morris doesn’t get into it with someone. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 24, 2018

this looks like the start of a weigh-in 😂 pic.twitter.com/h47IeHtBY0 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 24, 2018

And for some reason this generates a TD Garden chant that rhymes with PUSH IT https://t.co/V27suw4ibt — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) May 24, 2018

The series is tied at two apiece.

Follow the game here.