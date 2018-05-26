Andre Iguodala Will Miss Game 6 vs. Rockets

This is the third consecutive game Iguodala has missed in the Western Conference finals.

By Jenna West
May 26, 2018

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals vs. the Rockets, coach Steve Kerr announced at a pre-game press conference.

Iguodala has a left lateral leg contusion, causing him to miss Games 4 and 5. He sustained the contusion during Game 3 after colliding with Rockets guard James Harden in the fourth quarter. 

In three games against Houston, Iguodala averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Houston leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is in Oakland, with tip-off at 9 p.m. ET.

