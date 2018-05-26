The Warriors beat the Rockets 115-86 to win Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Warriors struggled early in the game as the Rockets held a 17-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

James Harden came up big for the Rockets posting three-pointers early. Harden hadn't made a three-pointer since the second quarter of Game 4.

Trailing the Rockets by only seven points midway through the second quarter, the Warriors couldn't keep up and went into halftime down 61-51.

But Golden State came back strong in the third quarter, going 7-for-11 from three. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry quickly reminded everyone why they're called the Splash Brothers. Thompson was the game's hero, scoring 35 points.

Golden State made big moves in the second half, making it obvious they were ready to stretch the series out to Game 7.

You better believe Twitter had a lot to say about the night's action.

THE KLAY GAME.



Klay goes off for 35PTS, Warriors force a Game 7 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1XhZyheSCq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2018

After 3: 84-77 GS. #Warriors outscore #Rockets 33-16 in the quarter; hit 7 triples. That 17-point lead feels like a week ago. — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) May 27, 2018

Thought the entertainment value of this game without Chris Paul was going to be like a 3.5.



It's at about an 8.5 and climbing though...



3rd - 4:57 | #Rockets 74, #Warriors 70 pic.twitter.com/lrurzRubqs — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) May 27, 2018

Down 74-70 with 4:57 left in Q3, Warriors want time. A lot of teams wilt when Golden State opens a third quarter like that, but not these Rockets. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 27, 2018

Rockets playing like they came to end this thing, right here, right now. Warriors playing like they're saving themselves for Game 8. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 27, 2018

"The Rockets can't win without Chris Paul."



Houston is up 39-22 at the end of the 1st. pic.twitter.com/du2tD3nG6e — ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2018

Can’t help but think that the Warriors being 12 pt favorites didn’t sit well with the @HoustonRockets — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) May 27, 2018

The series is tied 3-3. Game 7 will be played on Monday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET.