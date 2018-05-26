The Warriors Weren't Ready for the Series to End and Neither Was Twitter

The Warriors beat the Rockets 118-86 on Saturday night to send the series to Game 7.

By Jenna West
May 26, 2018

The Warriors beat the Rockets 115-86 to win Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Warriors struggled early in the game as the Rockets held a 17-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

James Harden came up big for the Rockets posting three-pointers early. Harden hadn't made a three-pointer since the second quarter of Game 4.

Trailing the Rockets by only seven points midway through the second quarter, the Warriors couldn't keep up and went into halftime down 61-51.

But Golden State came back strong in the third quarter, going 7-for-11 from three. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry quickly reminded everyone why they're called the Splash Brothers. Thompson was the game's hero, scoring 35 points.

Golden State made big moves in the second half, making it obvious they were ready to stretch the series out to Game 7.

You better believe Twitter had a lot to say about the night's action.

The series is tied 3-3. Game 7 will be played on Monday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

