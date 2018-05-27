Who Won the Eastern Conference?

After a grueling seven-game series against the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers have advanced to the 2018 NBA Finals and will represent the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs defeated the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the first round and followed it up with a clean sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

In the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, the Cavs exchanged home victories with the Celtics until the crucial Game 7 in Boston.

In the elimination game, LeBron James scored 35 points, secured 15 rebounds and dished out nine assists as the Cavaliers advanced to the Finals with an 87-79 victory.

James has made eight straight finals appearances, with the last four coming with Cleveland.