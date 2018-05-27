Kerr: Warriors Expecting to be Without Andre Iguodala in Game 7

It will be the fourth straight game Iguodala has missed in the Western Conference finals.

By Jenna West
May 27, 2018

The Warriors are not expecting Andre Iguodala to play in Game 7 against the Rockets, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Kerr addressed the injured forward's status during Game 6's post-game press conference.

"We're operating under the assumption that he will not play," Kerr said.

If Iguodala is out for Game 7, it will be the fourth consecutive game he misses in the Western Conference finals.

Iguodala sustained a left lateral leg contusion during Game 3 after colliding with Rockets guard James Harden in the fourth quarter. 

In three games against Houston, Iguodala averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Warriors stretched the series to Game 7 after beating the Rockets 115-86 on Saturday night.

Game 7 will be played Monday, May 28, in Houston.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)