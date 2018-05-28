Kyrie Irving Missed Game 7 Due to Deviated Septum Surgery

Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving was noticeably missing from the sidelines in Boston's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday. But, as it turns out, he had a good reason.

Team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Monday that Irving was recovering from deviated septum surgery – a nasal procedure.

"Kyrie had a deviated septum, had some surgery on that, and so I don't think he wanted to be seen," Ainge told ESPN. "He's a really good-looking guy. He can't ruin his movie career."

Irving's agent, Jeff Wechsler, told ESPN that Irving couldn't fly because of the surgery, but did want to attend the game.

"It was a residual from the facial fracture he had earlier in the season," Wechsler said. "He had the knee surgery, and now he's taken care of this sinus surgery, so he will be all set going forward."

Irving has not played since March 11 and did not participate in the Celtics run to the Eastern Conference finals due to a knee injury. He also suffered a facial fracture in November and wore a mask for two weeks.

In his first season in Boston, the 26-year-old averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 60 games.