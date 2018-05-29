A former Mavericks senior account executive retained his job for several years despite repeatedly viewing pornography at work, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Chris Hyde, called "Pants DJ" by co-workers, reportedly viewed pornographic images on his office computer or cellphone while rubbing his pants, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Former employees told the The News that Hyde was warned by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in 2008 that he would be fired if he continued keeping lewd images on his work computer. Hyde curtailed his actions for only a few months before reportedly returning to his typical behavior.

Another former employee reportedly saw a used condom fall from Hyde's pants leg after he stepped out of a restroom.

Hyde was eventually fired in 2014, but not for inappropriate workplace behavior. His former co-workers said Hyde was often the top earner in ticket sales.

Five former employees said they never reported Hyde's behavior to human resources because they believed his actions were known and accepted by superiors.

"As readers of the DMN know, we cannot comment because of the ongoing investigation," Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall said in an email to the Dallas Morning News. "It has been previously stated that the employee referenced was terminated years ago."

Sports Illustrated first reported on the Mavericks' corrosive workplace environment in February. The report, which detailed predatory sexual behavior from employees like former team president Terdema Ussery, referenced an employee that watched pornography at his desk.

Cuban told Sports Illustrated he had no prior knowledge of issues within the organization.

The Mavericks' internal investigation is still ongoing.