Report: Donte DiVincenzo Will Remain in the 2018 NBA Draft, Foregoes NCAA Eligibility

The former Villanova guard impressed scouts at the draft Combine.

By Nihal Kolur
May 29, 2018

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo will remain in the 2018 NBA draft and forego his NCAA eligibility after impressing scouts at the draft Combine and performing well in team workouts, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reports.

DiVincenzo was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after scoring 31 points with five three-pointers in Villanova's championship win over Michigan.

The 6-foot-5 DiVincenzo is seen as a possible first-round draft pick because of his potential to defend and ability to shoot the basketball. 

SI's Jeremy Woo projects the Minnesota Timberwolves to pick the former Villanova star with the 20th pick in his latest 60-pick mock draft.

“I’m more than just a shooter,” DiVincenzo told Yahoo Sports during the combine. “I want to show teams that I can do more. Playing point guard is one big thing that teams want to see — if I can control the tempo, get into the offense, get shots and pocket passes.

The 21-year-old averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the national champions.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)