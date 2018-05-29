Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo will remain in the 2018 NBA draft and forego his NCAA eligibility after impressing scouts at the draft Combine and performing well in team workouts, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reports.

DiVincenzo was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after scoring 31 points with five three-pointers in Villanova's championship win over Michigan.

The 6-foot-5 DiVincenzo is seen as a possible first-round draft pick because of his potential to defend and ability to shoot the basketball.

SI's Jeremy Woo projects the Minnesota Timberwolves to pick the former Villanova star with the 20th pick in his latest 60-pick mock draft.

“I’m more than just a shooter,” DiVincenzo told Yahoo Sports during the combine. “I want to show teams that I can do more. Playing point guard is one big thing that teams want to see — if I can control the tempo, get into the offense, get shots and pocket passes.

The 21-year-old averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the national champions.