NBA players, coaches and personnel found out in real time with the rest of the Internet about the allegations surrounding Bryan Colangelo's Twitter burner accounts.

After the report about the 76ers president of basketball operations was published, Twitter began to do its thing. While Sixers center Joel Embiid had the best reaction of the night, plenty of others got involved too.

Here's what some of them, including Houston general manager Daryl Morey and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, had to say:

You need two blue checks to confirm you are not a burner https://t.co/eZPp2KZ3hg — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 30, 2018

So there are still two more burner accounts? Can Cyber Dust help? https://t.co/7LTrnF9uA0 — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 30, 2018

Everyone knows the @dmorey burner account only replies to anyone criticizing his musical. https://t.co/E6ojNPe2US — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) May 30, 2018

Actually , that was back in the day. As of the new TPA (Twitter Posting Agreement ) every NBA exec gets assigned 7 burner accounts. Let me know if I can help you get a 🔥for your accounts. BTW, loved your burner account names. @moreymeister is my fave. #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/SRn6vH6PBd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2018

Lmao CJ.. you just gotta trust it https://t.co/Igl0MZouzQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 30, 2018

Even other leagues started getting involved.

*Makes sure to unclick burner accounts*



This 5-3-6 double play was phenomenal!#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/ML1i0oEygV — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) May 30, 2018

Colangelo appeared to use five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy. The accounts posted from April 2016 to last week and criticized players like Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz, coach Brett Brown and executives such as Sam Hinkie. The accounts always defended Colangelo.