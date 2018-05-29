Bryan Colangelo Burner Account Scandal Sets Twitter Ablaze, League Reacts

While Sixers center Joel Embiid had the best reaction of the night, plenty of others got involved too. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 29, 2018

NBA players, coaches and personnel found out in real time with the rest of the Internet about the allegations surrounding Bryan Colangelo's Twitter burner accounts.

After the report about the 76ers president of basketball operations was published, Twitter began to do its thing. While Sixers center Joel Embiid had the best reaction of the night, plenty of others got involved too. 

Here's what some of them, including Houston general manager Daryl Morey and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, had to say:

Even other leagues started getting involved. 

Colangelo appeared to use five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy. The accounts posted from April 2016 to last week and criticized players like Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz, coach Brett Brown and executives such as Sam Hinkie. The accounts always defended Colangelo.

NBA

