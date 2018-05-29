Joel Embiid Gave Internet an Epic Response to Bryan Colangelo Burner Account Report

Colangelo appeared to use five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 29, 2018

Twitter had itself a night Tuesday after finding out about the allegations surrounding Bryan Colangelo's Twitter burner account.

With the scandal around the 76ers president of basketball operations originating because of Twitter, it makes sense the saga was then played out in real time on the platform. But no one generated as much attention after the original story was published as Sixers center Joel Embiid. 

Colangelo reportedly criticized Embiid from his burner accounts and Embiid tweeted his response. 

Embiid also liked tweets from the burner account that were critical of him. 

Embiid is well known for his Twitter reactions, and while the reaction is on brand, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Embiid talked to Colangelo.

"I talked to him and he said that he didn’t say that," Embiid said, according to ESPN. He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad."

Colangelo appeared to use five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy. The accounts posted from April 2016 to last week and criticized players like Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz, coach Brett Brown and executives such as Sam Hinkie.The accounts always defended Colangelo.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)