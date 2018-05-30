LeBron James questioned whether the Cavaliers would make the playoffs, he said in an interview Wednesday with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

James pondered the thought during December and January when the Cavs lost nine of 12 games.

"It was at points where, 'OK, will the Cavs even make the playoffs?' " James told Nichols. "And I was like, 'OK, I am not settling for that conversation — now that is just ridiculous. Now I have got to get into the postseason.' "

In the interview, James admitted that he did call management to ask that Kyrie Irving not be traded to the Celtics — a blockbuster deal that altered the state of the Cleveland team.

He also said "we're going to see" to questions on if his relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert impacts his upcoming free agency decision.

The Cavaliers take on the Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday at 9 p.m.