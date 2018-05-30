LeBron James Questioned Whether Cavs Would Make the Playoffs

LeBron James also said "we're going to see" if his relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert impacts his upcoming free agency decision.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 30, 2018

LeBron James questioned whether the Cavaliers would make the playoffs, he said in an interview Wednesday with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

James pondered the thought during December and January when the Cavs lost nine of 12 games.

"It was at points where, 'OK, will the Cavs even make the playoffs?' " James told Nichols. "And I was like, 'OK, I am not settling for that conversation — now that is just ridiculous. Now I have got to get into the postseason.' "

In the interview, James admitted that he did call management to ask that Kyrie Irving not be traded to the Celtics — a blockbuster deal that altered the state of the Cleveland team.

He also said "we're going to see" to questions on if his relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert impacts his upcoming free agency decision.

The Cavaliers take on the Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday at 9 p.m.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)