The Orlando Magic have hired Steve Clifford as their next head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Clifford coached the Charlotte Hornets for five seasons, compiling a 196–214 record in his tenure, with two playoff appearances. He also was a Magic assistant coach from 2007–12.

He was fired last month after back–to–back 36–46 seasons. Clifford missed 21 games this season after suffering from various health ailments.

The 56-year-old Clifford replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired last month.

The Magic had a 25–57 mark in 2017–18 and have missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

Orlando has three selections in next month's NBA draft, including the sixth overall pick.