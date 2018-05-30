The Orlando Magic have hired Steve Clifford as their next head coach
Clifford coached the Charlotte Hornets for five seasons, compiling a 196–214 record in his tenure, with two playoff appearances. He also was a Magic assistant coach from 2007–12.
He was fired last month after back–to–back 36–46 seasons. Clifford missed 21 games this season after suffering from various health ailments.
The 56-year-old Clifford replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired last month.
The Magic had a 25–57 mark in 2017–18 and have missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.
Orlando has three selections in next month's NBA draft, including the sixth overall pick.