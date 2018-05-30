Ahead of the NBA Finals, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry isn't worried about winning the NBA championship MVP award.

He made the comments at his first media availability before the series against the Cavaliers when asked about winning the award, and said "that narrative is gonna take life."

"It doesn't make or break my career or whatever you want to say looking back," he said. "If we win this championship and I don't win Finals MVP, I'm going to be smiling just as wide."

"It doesn't make or break my career or whatever you want to say looking back," he said. "If we win this championship and I don't win Finals MVP, I'm going to be smiling just as wide."

The two-time NBA champion has won two regular season MVPs, becoming the first unanimous winner in 2016. The 30-year-old has never won a Finals MVP award.

In 2015, Andre Iguodala earned the Finals MVP in the Warriors championship victory. Kevin Durant won the MVP award in last season's championship.

The Warriors take on the Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday at 9 p.m.