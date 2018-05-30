Stephen Curry on Winning Finals MVP: 'It Doesn't Make or Break my Career'

Stephen Curry has won two regular season MVPs, becoming the first unanimous winner in 2016. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 30, 2018

Ahead of the NBA Finals, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry isn't worried about winning the NBA championship MVP award.

He made the comments at his first media availability before the series against the Cavaliers when asked about winning the award, and said "that narrative is gonna take life."

"It doesn't make or break my career or whatever you want to say looking back," he said. "If we win this championship and I don't win Finals MVP, I'm going to be smiling just as wide."

In 2015, Andre Iguodala earned the Finals MVP in the Warriors championship victory. Kevin Durant won the MVP award in last season's championship. 

The Warriors take on the Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday at 9 p.m.

