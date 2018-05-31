Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue says he is being treated for anxiety.

Lue stepped away from coaching the team in March due to health reasons, saying he had chest pains and was not getting sleep.

The 41–year–old Lue missed nine games to address his health problems. Cleveland went 8–1 while Lue was gone, but admitted he came back too soon from his leave of absence.

"I'm glad it wasn't anything serious," Lue told ESPN. "Just anxiety and the medication I'm on is great. No more chest pains so everything's been great.

"I think for the first time in my career 20 years I had a chance to focus on me. It wasn't as bad as people thought it was. But I did have some chest pains for the last couple of years. And I was just trying to be able to get through it not knowing what was wrong with me," Lue added.

Lue said he had to change his diet and begin a medication routine in efforts to get a handle on his health.

"Hired a chef," he said to ESPN. "Stopped drinking as many Shirley Temples. And stopped with the sweets and got back to taking care of myself. Now I feel great."

Lue and the Cavaliers are up against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year. Game 1 is Thursday night.