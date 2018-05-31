LeBron James's eye is bleeding in the fourth quarter of Game 1 after being poked by Draymond Green.

James was going up for a dunk in the second quarter when Green tried to go in for the block but ended up hitting the Cavs star in the eye.

James immediately fell on the court and was seen wiggling around in pain as he put his hand over his eye.

In the fourth quarter, James's eye was seen bleeding as cameras zoomed in on him.

LeBron James' eye looks pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/jD4pruHjcD — RealGM (@RealGM) June 1, 2018

LeBron James goes down after being fouled by Draymond pic.twitter.com/i2GL8C1WgD — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 1, 2018

Draymond Green picks up his first tech of the 2018 #NBAFinals after arguing this call pic.twitter.com/MVUjOYBPch — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 1, 2018

Green picked up his first technical foul of the NBA playoffs for arguing the call.