Watch: LeBron James' Eye Bleeds in Game 1 After Getting Poked by Draymond Green

Draymond Green got his first technical foul of the playoffs when he poked James in the eye.

By Jenna West
May 31, 2018

LeBron James's eye is bleeding in the fourth quarter of Game 1 after being poked by Draymond Green.

James was going up for a dunk in the second quarter when Green tried to go in for the block but ended up hitting the Cavs star in the eye.

James immediately fell on the court and was seen wiggling around in pain as he put his hand over his eye.

In the fourth quarter, James's eye was seen bleeding as cameras zoomed in on him.

Green picked up his first technical foul of the NBA playoffs for arguing the call.

