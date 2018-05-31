What Channel is the NBA Finals?

The Warriors and Cavs will face off once again in the NBA Finals starting Thursday.

It's the fourth matchup between the two teams in just as many years.

Golden State has won two of the past three titles — in 2015 and 2017 — while Cleveland took the championship in 2016.

All of the games will be broadcast on ABC. They will be livestreamed on WatchESPN, and you can watch the games live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Here's the full schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET

Game 5: Monday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET if necessary

Game 6: Thursday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET if necessary

Game 7: Sunday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET if necessary