The NBA Finals will pit the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight year.

Golden State won the title in 2015 and 2017, with Cleveland scoring a seven-game victory, coming back from a 3–1 deficit in 2016.

The Finals will be aired exclusively on ABC starting May 31.

Games 1, 3 and 4 are set to start at 9 p.m. ET. Game 2 on Sunday will begin at 8 p.m, as will as Game 7, if necessary.

Games 5 and 6 will also start at 9 p.m. ET.