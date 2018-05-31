Here's are the start times for the NBA Finals.
The NBA Finals will pit the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight year.
Golden State won the title in 2015 and 2017, with Cleveland scoring a seven-game victory, coming back from a 3–1 deficit in 2016.
The Finals will be aired exclusively on ABC starting May 31.
Games 1, 3 and 4 are set to start at 9 p.m. ET. Game 2 on Sunday will begin at 8 p.m, as will as Game 7, if necessary.
Games 5 and 6 will also start at 9 p.m. ET.