Watch: Draymond Green's Facial Expressions on J.R. Smith's Blunder are Priceless

Draymond Green's face is all of ours after finding out J.R. Smith knew the game was tied. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 01, 2018

The Warriors' Draymond Green had a pretty great reaction to the now infamous J.R. Smith mess-up in the final seconds of Thursday's NBA Finals Game 1. 

Green made the expressive faces during a postgame press conference when he found out Smith said he knew the score despite taking the ball to the three-point line. 

In the final seconds of regulation, Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near LeBron James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost 124–114. 

Green's face is all of ours and his explanation that Smith was looking for James is the most plausible. 

But that doesn't mean Cavs fans are happy about it. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)