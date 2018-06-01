The Warriors' Draymond Green had a pretty great reaction to the now infamous J.R. Smith mess-up in the final seconds of Thursday's NBA Finals Game 1.

Green made the expressive faces during a postgame press conference when he found out Smith said he knew the score despite taking the ball to the three-point line.

In the final seconds of regulation, Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near LeBron James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost 124–114.

Draymond Green: “You gotta know the score.” And then wait until you see his face when he finds out J.R. Smith claimed he knew the score was tied. pic.twitter.com/WgDhgoK0NL — The Athletic (@TheAthleticSF) June 1, 2018

Green's face is all of ours and his explanation that Smith was looking for James is the most plausible.

But that doesn't mean Cavs fans are happy about it.