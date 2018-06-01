Report: Michigan's John Beilein Interviewed for the Detroit Pistons Coaching Job

The Wolverines made their second Final Four appearance under Beilein in April.

By Nihal Kolur
June 01, 2018

University of Michigan head coach John Beilein interviewed for the head coaching job for the Detroit Pistons, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Beilein has coached the Wolverines since 2007 and made two national championship games. According to ESPN, he has long been intrigued with coaching in the NBA.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey also met with Pistons officials on Thursday and Detroit is planning to meet with Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard this weekend.

Beilein was reportedly discussing a contract extension with Michigan last month. 

"As a matter of fact we are [talking about that]," Beilein said in May. "[Athletic director] Warde [Manuel] and I have been so busy and apart, but we're working on that right now. So stay tuned."

He currently makes $3.37 million per year in a contract that extends through 2020-21. 

In April, Beilein led the Wolverines to the Final Four after a school-record 33 wins. Although Michigan lost to Villanova in the title game, Beilein is the school's all-time wins leader with 248.

