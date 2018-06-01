Watch: Skirmish Breaks Out After Tristan Thompson Flagrant Two Late in Overtime

Thompson was ejected after shoving a ball in Draymond Green's face in Game 1.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2018

A skirmish broke out during overtime in Game 1 after Tristan Thompson was called for a flagrant foul two on Shaun Livingston.

Cleveland was down 122-114 with 2.6 seconds left in overtime when Livingston missed a mid-range jump shot. Thompson didn't appreciate the attempted shot and was seen directing his elbow in Livingston's direction.

Thompson was called for a flagrant foul two and seemed confused by the ejection.

The Warriors had words with Thompson, who shoved the ball in Draymond Green's face. A skirmish broke out as both teams were angry.

After the game, Thompson told reporters why he was upset with Livingston.

"Maybe he was trying to increase his points per game. I don't know," Thompson said. "That was some bullshit, but I just needed to contest."

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 124-114.

